A popular Civil War re-enactment society will be storming the grounds of a castle on Father’s Day.

On Sunday, June 18, The Sealed Knot will be on the grounds of Grimsthorpe Castle with their weapons, gunpowder and historical costumes to give visitors an exciting glimpse into 18th century life.

First established in 1968, The Sealed Knot is the UK’s oldest re-enactment society and also the biggest in Europe.

Grimsthorpe Castle.

With the magnificent Grimsthorpe Castle as the backdrop, this event will really bring history to life.

With two opposing sides fighting for the king or the parliamentarians, it is up to visitors what side they choose to take.

As Grimsthorpe Castle was a Royalist stronghold during the Civil War, it is only right that King Charles I will be making an appearance on the day.

As well as weaponry and skirmishes, the Sealed Knot will demonstrate more ordinary 18th-century life in their Living History Camp, which consists of trades who supplied the armies and crafts of the period, all presented by folks knowledgeable in their field.

Visitors will get a chance to take a closer look at some of the guns and armour in use, watch traditional cooking on a real open fire and also chat to the team about this period.

Joley Baker, visitor experience lead at the castle, said: “I’m hoping that lots of families will be able to engage with history in an immersive way.

“The sight of reenactors in costume, the sounds of weapons being fired and the smell of gunpowder and traditional foods being cooked in the Living History Camp will surely inspire the imagination in kids and adults alike!

“A perfect day out for dads and granddads, too.”

The price of the event is included in a normal day ticket to Grimsthorpe Castle which can be purchased online at www.grimsthorpe.co.uk/ or at the ticket hut on the day.

Season ticket holders and historic house members get in for free.

Entry is from 10.30am on the day.