Grantham's Funhouse Comedy Club returns with another night of laughter in January.

The line-up heading to the Guildhall Arts Centre Ballroom on Thursday, January 26, will include Mark Simmons as the lead act.

Mr Simmons, who is winner of ‘Dave’s Best Joke of The Fringe’ at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2017, will be entertaining visitors with his clever one-liners, amusingly intelligent material and warm disposition he keeps the crowd hanging on to every word.

Comedian Mark Simmons. Picture: Steve Ullathorne (60400130)

Opening the night will be the likeable, hilarious, warm and unique Emmanuel Sonubi, who has appeared on Live at The Apollo. Emmanuel is an ex-bouncer and has many personal tales about playing pranks with his kids and his awful parenting skills.

Comedian Emmanuel Sonubi (57110805)

Also performing on the night will be David Whitney, a stand up comedian who has been involved in the BAFTA winning comedy Fonejacker. He is also a bagpipe player who has piped at many events including the Royal Tournament

and Gwen Stefani’s wedding!

David Whitney (61587559)

Completing the line-up will be actor, writer, comedian and So You Think You're Funny winner Finlay Christie.

Finlay Christie. (61587528)

Finlay has over 170,000 followers and eight million likes on TikTok, as well as amassing over 100 million views on the platform and also YouTube.

Compere for the night will be Spiky Mike.

Spiky Mike. (54894614)

Tickets cost £12 in advance and these can be booked at www.funhousecomedy.co.uk.

Doors open at 7.15pm and the show begins at 8pm.