A craft fair will take place at the weekend.

Grantham Grafters, run by Libby Perry and Mary Broome, will be hosting the fair at Grantham College on Saturday, November 18, from 10am until 3pm.

Almost 40 stalls will be showcasing what they have on offer.

Libby said: “We set up the craft fair so that local crafters can sell their wares, but mainly to show what talented people we have in Grantham and surrounding areas.

“It is also to try to get shoppers to buy locally.

“It brings a lot of people together socially and it's always a nice atmosphere for the shoppers.”