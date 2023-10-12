A dance show will highlight issues young people face in the “modern era”.

Dance J Collective will perform ‘Uprise 2023’ at the New Theatre Royal, in Lincoln, on November 4.

The group was founded by Jamie Jessop, of Corby Glen, in 2015. His idea was to bring dance schools together to celebrate the performing arts and give local children the opportunity to perform in a large theatre setting.

The theme of the show highlights issues young people face including mental health, body image and making choices that could be detrimental to their wellbeing.

It also portrays a positive message to young people that “anything is possible if you believe it is”.

The variety show will be headlined by Dance J Collective who will showcase their hip hop and street dance routines including flips, tricks and much more.

Accompanying them will be other local dance and performing art schools including Dynamix Dance Academy, from Long Bennington, Songbird Music, from South Lincolnshire, and Curious Theatre School, from Lincoln.

There will also be Expressive Arts Academy, based in Nottingham, and Tsunami Cheer Team, from Scunthorpe, included in the performance.

Tickets are available at https://newtheatreroyallincoln.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873640707.

Doors open at 6.30pm and the show begins at 7.30pm.