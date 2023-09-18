Visitors will get the chance to view ancient Japanese culture at an art exhibition.

The one-day exhibition will showcase Japanese flower arranging and music at Fulbeck Village Hall on Sunday, October 1, from 11am until 3pm.

Experts will be on hand to explain some of the intricate rules and philosophy behind the arrangements by members of the Ikenobo Ikebana Society.

Left to right: Ikenobo Ikebana Society local members Tara and Rie Day from Fulbeck and Rachel Burch from Wellingore

The original school of Ikebana is in Japan and today it is a not-for-profit membership organisation for the practise and promotion of this ancient floral art.

Ikebana dates back to Buddhist monasteries over 1,400 years ago in Japan and other parts of Asia.

Specialist ceramics by local Ikenobo member and ceramicist Rachel Burch will be on display with some available to purchase.

Entrance to the event is free.