A maze of maize will open at the weekend!

Back for its second year, Mill Farm, in Barkston, will be opening its maize maze on Saturday, August 5.

The maze will be accessible every Thursday to Sunday throughout August, and also on bank holiday Monday (August 28).

Mill Farm, in Barkston, is opening its maize maze.

Set in seven acres of Lincolnshire countryside, families are invited to find their way through the maze, which this year is shaped like a farmer with pumpkins, uncovering clues as they go along.

Farmer, Steve Elnor said: “We’ve grown the maize in a different field this year and we think it’s going to be about six-foot tall by the time we open.

“All the rain we’ve had has definitely helped.”

The maize is over 6ft tall.

The pumpkin theme is a nod to Steve’s pumpkin patch that he has hosted every year for the last few years and will open in October of this year.

The maze costs £5 per person or £18 per family. Under 3s go free.

Mill Farm, in Barkston, is opening its maize maze.

New for 2023, Mill Farm has also introduced its goat experience, where families get the chance to walk with a goat alongside the river.

These are available every weekend, when booked in advance. It costs £20 per family.