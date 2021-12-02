Thousands of people are expected to flock to a three-day music festival being launched at Newark Showground next year.

Unlocked Fest is being billed as the ultimate feel-good weekender featuring bands from the 80s, 90s and 2000s, including The Feeling, 5ive, Heather Small and Inner City.

It is due to take place from June 18-20 and will combine well-known headliners, DJs and tribute acts across three stages.

The Feeling. Photo: Andy Hughes (53356835)

Oner of the organisers, Harriet Grace said: "We’ve been running businesses in Newark for many years and whilst we have delivered some smaller events around the town, we’ve been itching to put on a large-scale music event for quite some time.

"Newark is in such a great location with excellent accessibility for people travelling from further afield, which makes it an ideal choice for an event of this kind.

"Newark Showground is a fantastic venue as we feel it can provide the right backdrop to ease people into a festival experience, with its facilities and layout, whereas some people may otherwise have been put off by the thought of traipsing across massive fields from their car or spending their weekend covered in mud. Actually, we are banishing the mud."

5ive (53356813)

The festival had been planned to launch last year, but was delayed because of covid.

Organisers have retained many of the original line-up and acts due to appear also include Craig Charles, Ministry Of Sound Classical, Space, Phats and Small, Big Brovaz, Dario G and Go West. More acts will be announced in the coming months.

"For individuals locally, we’re putting on the biggest selection of live music that the town has ever seen across one weekend," said festival founder Steve Yeardsley.

"This is a real first for Newark and it's going to be quite the occasion. We've made sure that the running order will be packed with feel-good sing-a-long classics that will make people feel like we’ve literally lifted their favourite playlist and put it on a stage in front of them.

Big Brovas (53356815)

"Also, we’ll be attracting people who may not have visited the town before, and this we are certain will make a welcome contribution to local businesses.

"Some festival goers will choose to stay in hotels or bed and breakfasts and travel to the festival daily, supporting accommodation providers and taxi firms. Others will come via public transport and can visit the town on their way through to the site, spending money in the many wonderful independent eateries and retailers.

"Undoubtedly, Unlocked Fest will help to raise awareness of our wonderful town and all it has to offer."

Craig Charles (53356817)

Steve Yeardsley has 20 years’ experience working in the events industry, delivering technical production to festivals, tours and consumer events.

The idea for Unlocked Fest arose after he identified what he saw as a gap in the market for a boutique event experience.

He said: “The UK undoubtedly has some amazing festivals and outdoor events. I just felt that we were missing a more sophisticated festival experience that would appeal to a wider crowd who want all the fun but not the annoyances that often come with camping out.

Go West (53356819)

As well as the music, there will be artisan food and drink, a traditional funfair, games zone, roaming entertainers, and late night silent disco.

There will be camping and glamping facilities at the showground for those wanting to stay over.

Tickets for the festival go on sale tomorrow from 9am via www.unlockedfest.co.uk and www.gigantic.com

Heather Small (53356823)

Kelly llorenna (53356825)

Phats & Small (53356829)

Republica (53356831)