A ‘fun-filled’ family day will be held in a village at the end of the month.

The Great Gonerby Car Boot and Family Fun Day will be held on Sunday, July 30, at Great Gonerby Memorial Hall.

Activities across the day will include welly wanging, family games, a 60ft inflatable assault course and drop slide and much more!

There will also be refreshments and food available across the day.

Cars and gazebos are welcome to be set up for the car boot sale from 10am until 5pm.

Cars cost £7 and trade costs £10.

The event will open to the public from 11am until 4pm.