The next exhibition at a Corby Glen art gallery has been announced.

Willoughby Memorial Trust Gallery’s next exhibition is ‘Impressed’, printmaking related works by Printers Inc.

Printers Inc, a group of Lincolnshire-based artists, explore the ideas, memories and concepts of books through print and other media.

Printers Inc will be showcasing 'Impressed' in the gallery throughout October

These are showcased in an exhibition of 2D and 3D work.

Members work in a variety of media to produce their interpretations of Impressed, incorporating elements or influences of different printing techniques.

The exhibition runs from today (Wednesday) until Wednesday, October 25.

Willoughby Memorial Trust Gallery is in Moreley’s Lane, Corby Glen.

The gallery is open from Tuesdays until Sundays from noon until 5pm.

Admission is free.