The Day of Lincolnshire folk music, song and dance and Leadenham Artisan Market will go ahead on August 1, organisers have confirmed.

In its 11th year, the Day of Lincolnshire folk music, song and dance, will see acts performing in five different locations around the village, located in green, outdoor spaces to accommodate the audience, and to enable safe social distancing.

The music will begin at 11am and finish at 4.30pm across all stages. There will be some seating provided but visitors are encouraged to take their own blankets and camping chairs and make a day of it.

The event is free to enter and there will be parking available at Leadenham Village Hall for £1 per car.

As well as live music, song and dance to enjoy, visitors will be able to browse artisan stalls in the grounds of Leadenham Teahouse and across the road at Nuns Close parkland in the middle of the village.

Leadenham Artisan Market is an event that runs alongside the folk festival, and was created by owners of the Leadenham Teahouse, Katie Mace and Kirsty Kershaw, in 2017.

Katie said: “We are delighted to be open for this event. Since March 2020, due to social distancing guidelines, Leadenham Teahouse has only been able to open as a take away and seasonal pop-up shop.

“Due to our tiny premises, we have found it difficult to social distance indoors within the busy Post Office.

“Leadenham Teahouse is hoping to continue to open for pop-ups with outdoor until restrictions ease completely.”

The Teahouse will be open from 10am to 5pm on August 1 and will also co-host the Leadenham Artisan Market with William Reeve of Leadenham Estate.

Kirsty added: “Katie and I are, as ever, so excited to be welcoming some fantastic folk acts.”

Acts playing at the Day of Lincolnshire folk include Malt Whiskers, Michael Todd, Homity and Keith Collishaw.

You can find out more information about the event by visiting Leadenham Teahouse social media pages at instagram.com/leadenhamteahouse and www.leadenhamestate.com