Grantham’s Guildhall has announced what will be on this autumn.

A range of music, drama, comedy and other live entertainment is on offer at the Guildhall in the coming months.

Big names like A Flock of Seagulls, Jonathan Agnew, Andy Irvine and Simon Evans are only some of the names featuring on the Guildhall stage.

A Flock of Seagulls. Photo: Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for Jimmy D Robinson

Polka Dot Pantomimes are also back for another year with Aladdin, with an extended run of five weeks.

Councillor Paul Stokes, South Kesteven District Council cabinet member for leisure and culture, said: “We have a superb line up of musical performances this season.

“Top of the list is A Flock of Seagulls, with tribute shows From Gold To Rio, Counterfeit Seventies, Made in the 80s and Revisiting Amy (Whitehouse) sure to win standing ovations.

Aladdin will be performed over Christmas.

“For children, we are pleased to announce Splash Test Dummies with their splish-splashing circus set, as well as Rhubarb Theatre with Finding Chester - a comedy puppetry, mask, dance and song production.

“Remember that we now have five weeks of pantomime fun available, so make sure you book your tickets for Aladdin quickly as they always sell out.”

Also in the run up to Christmas, there will be other festive performances to get people into the Christmas spirit.

Andy Irvine. Photo: Julianne Rouquette

These will include Neil Sands’ Christmas Memories, plus the Nick Ross Orchestra performing some special Christmas big band arrangements.

The popular Dame John Highton will be returning as Widow Twankey in Aladdin.

She will be joined by award-winning entertainer Noah Kelly from Crackerjack and 8 Out of 10 Cats as the Genie of the Lamp.

Also starring are Serena Walsh as Princess Jasmine and Michael McCredie as Wishee Washee.

Also set to be performed on the Guildhall stage is What’s Your Poison, a new play about real-life 19th century doctor William Palmer.

Tickets for all productions are available at www.guildhallartscentre.com.

The new brochure can also be downloaded on the website.

The Guildhall box office is open Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10am until 2pm and also 45 minutes before performances.

Printed copies of the What’s On guides can be picked up at the Guildhall, in St Peter’s Hill.