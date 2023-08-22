Two open air productions are heading to Little Ponton Hall Gardens this week.

On Friday (August 26) Alice in Wonderland will be performed at the gardens at 3pm, and at 7.30pm an adaptation of Jane Austen’s ‘Persuasion’ will be performed.

In the afternoon, audiences will be taken on a whirlwind adventure with Alice through Wonderland.

Alice in Wonderland will be performed in the afternoon.

The 75 minute production will include lots of audience participation, making it a perfect way to spend a summer afternoon with the family.

In the evening, ‘Persuasion’ will follow the story of Anne Elliot, who is persuaded by friends and family to end her engagement to Frederick Wentworth.

Alice in Wonderland will be performed in the afternoon.

Seven years later, the pair meet again and the question of whether they will stay apart or finally be together is one to find out.

Jane Austen's Persuasion will be performed in the evening.

Jane Austen's Persuasion will be performed in the evening.

To book tickets, go to https://littlepontonhallgardens.org.uk/.

Little Ponton Hall Gardens is in Little Ponton, Grantham, NG33 5BU.