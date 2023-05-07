An Irish dance school will be performing at the Guildhall this month.

Dancers from the Caroline McManus School of Irish Dancing will be performing Lets Get Jigging at the Guildhall Arts Centre on Saturday, May 20.

Caroline Hunt, owner of the dance school, said: “All 80 of my dancers will come together from all of my classes to perform for a two hour show.

The Guildhall in Grantham.

“The children, aged from four to 20 years of age, will perform to a mixture of The Greatest Showman, Beyoncé, Michael Jackson and Mozart to traditional Irish tunes to get your hands clapping and feet tapping.”

Caroline has been teaching Irish dancing for over 25 years.

She runs classes at Bottesford Primary School, and also at Bottesford Village Hall for children that attend Priory Belvoir Academy.

Classes are also run at The Good Shepherd Academy in Nottingham and Holy Trinity Primary School in Newark.

Rehearsals on the day begin at 2.30pm and the show begins at 7pm.