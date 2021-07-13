The Belvoir Castle Flower and Garden Show will take place this weekend, with an ITV star among the guest speakers.

Returning for the fourth year in a row, the two day event will run from 9.45am until 4.30pm on Saturday and Sunday (July 17 and 18).

On the Sunday, the show welcomes back ITV's David Domoney, a gardening television broadcaster known for presenting ‘Love your Garden' and as the gardening presenter on ‘This Morning’.

David Domoney of ITV will be at the event on Sunday. (49177561)

The weekend event will also host talks from well-known specialists and experts, while showcasing floral demonstrations by international floral designer, Jonathan Moseley.

Visitors can also enjoy show gardens, border displays and music from local artists. There will also be a range of food and drinks on offer.

The Belvoir Castle Flower and Garden Show also hosts award-winning growers from around the UK, giving you the chance to purchase something special for your own garden.

Expert horticulturists will also be on hand to take part in gardening Q&A's.

Downtown Garden Centre will once again be supporting the event.

Tickets must be bought in advance, and cost £15 per adult, with under 16s admitted for free with a paying adult. They can be purchased here.

To find out more, visit: https://belvoircastleflowerandgardenshow.co.uk/