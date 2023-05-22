A jazz duo from Scotland is heading to Long Bennington.

With Ian Millar on the saxophone and Dominic Spencer on the piano, they will take Long Bennington Village Hall into the world of jazz on Friday, June 16 at 8pm.

The pair are unique in the UK Jazz community, taking their blend of melodic jazz standards and original compositions to rural communities all over the UK.

Ian (left) and Dominic at the Lyth Arts Centre.

They use programmable lighting and table lights to create a wonderful intimate atmosphere for the music and for the audience to capture.

Ian said: “We are delighted to be performing all over the UK in a variety of venues with many sell out concerts and record sales in the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.”

The pair recap stories about their travels in their tour bus, which is in fact an old converted Yorkshire ambulance.

Dominic said: “We are now also making many return visits to venues up and down the country.

“Throughout lockdown we called ourselves the Socially Distanced Duo now we’re getting out and meeting our audience again!”

Anyone interested in tickets can buy them at https://www.longbenningtonvillagehall.org/.

Tickets cost £12 in advance and £14 on the door.

Under 16s accompanied by an adult can get free tickets from ticket source or in person at the hall on selected times.