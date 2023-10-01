A performance showcasing jazz of past and present is set to take place at a village hall.

Red Sea will be performed at Ropsley Village Hall on Sunday, October 8, at 7.30pm.

The Nottingham-based band plays self-penned jazz, inspired by the “stillness and beauty of the Sinai desert and the Red Sea”.

Red Sea will perform at Ropsley Village Hall

The music is jazz combined with Western swing, folk, reggae and funk.

Tickets can be purchased by emailing ropsleyvh@gmail.com or by calling 01476 585166.

People are asked to bring their own drink and food.