Two artists will be holding classes for adults throughout November.

Glenda Gibson and Donna Drouin will be teaching art to adults over four Tuesday evenings in Bottesford.

Both are full-time artists and live in Bottesford.

A Google Street view of Bottesford Methodist Church, where the classes will be held.

The classes will take place on November 7, 14, 21 and 28 from 8pm until 9.30pm.

These will be held at the Methodist Chapel, in Devon Lane, in Bottesford.

Each session will look at different types of art including:

November 7 - Gelli Pad portraits.

November 14 - Acrylic painting with collage using artistic principles.

November 21 - Painting a wooden bauble with acrylics.

November 28 - Lino cut designs and printing them onto a bag.

Classes are sold as a block of four, costing £50 per person.

All materials are provided to students.

To book a class, contact Glenda by email at glendagibson@gmail.com.