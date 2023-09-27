A local band will perform to raise money for a football club.

Under The Cosh, from Grantham, will perform alongside Yorkshire’s The Allergics on Friday, October 6, at the Sir Isaac Newton Pub.

The band is “hoping for a large turn out” as they are organising a bucket collection for Grantham Town FC.

Under The Cosh

A spokesperson for the band said: “So, get yourselves down, come along and enjoy some Punk Rock at its finest and dig deep and support your local football club.”

For more information on tickets, go to the pub’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SirIsaacNewtonGrantham/.

The Sir Isaac Newton Pub is in High Street, Grantham.