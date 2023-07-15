Families will get the chance to celebrate all things archaeological at a new event.

Woolsthorpe Manor will be hosting The Festival of Archaeology, run by the National Trust, on Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23, from 11am until 3pm.

Visitors will be able to handle archaeological finds, chat to experts about new findings on the site and also try their hand at some archaeological techniques and activities.

Families can try their hand at all things archaeological. Photo: David Levenson

The Woolsthorpe team are working in partnership with the University of Leicester’s archaeology team.

Tattershall Castle will also be hosting the festival from July 15, until July 30.

Whilst at Woolsthorpe Manor, families can make the most of their visit and book a ticket to go around the manor and see where Sir Isaac Newton grew up.

Woolsthorpe Manor. Photo: James Dobson National Trust.

To book a ticket, go to www.nationaltrust.org.uk/woolsthorpe-manor.

Tickets can also be purchased by calling the house on 0344 249 1895.