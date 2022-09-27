A display showcasing Grantham artists' work will be on show at the museum.

From Friday, September 30, a variety of artworks will be displayed at the museum in St Peter's Hill, and will be available to see for a month.

After the official opening, the display will be open on Thursday, Friday and Saturday each week from 10am until 4pm.

Grantham Museum (56325417)

Viv Reichelt, an organiser of the event, said: "The artists can showcase their art and it is to get people into the museum, so people can come and look and the artists can get recognition.

"Since Covid, people haven't come back to the museum, so the event is massively important because it's something in the town to encourage people to come and see.

"One of the people involved actually started making art during lockdown.

"The artists each get their turn to explain how they started, what they have done and why they do it."

Each artist involved will have two to three weeks to display their art.

The Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Graham Jeal, will be attending the opening ceremony of the display on Friday (September 30).