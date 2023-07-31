The Grantham Music Club has announced its line up for its next season of music.

The season kicks off on Wednesday, September 27, at ChristChurch where Braimah Kanneh-Mason will perform on violin and Junyan Chen on piano.

This concert was due to take place in March earlier this year, but was cancelled after Junyan broke her wrist.

Junyan Chen and Braimah Kanneh-Mason will perform for Grantham Music Club.

On Wednesday, October 4, The Hinsons, a fourth generation family of professional musical performers and educators, will be performing.

Couple Nadia and Nigel Hinson both began their careers as freelance musicians. They later founded the Veloce Ensemble, where they toured all around the UK.

The Hinsons.

They both now run the Hinson School of Music, with an array of musical experience behind them.

Their two children, Jake and Sophie, were brought up with music and later went on to study clarinet and violin at The Royal College and The Royal Academy of Music, both based in London.

The family has performed at the Grantham Music Club in the past.

On Wednesday, November 8, the Jonny Kerry Quartet will perform their ensemble of the accordion, guitar and bass quartet.

Jonny Kerry Quartet

The group performs their own signature sound of a blend of gypsy jazz, bossa nova, tango and French musette.

On Thursday, December 7, Melismata will perform.

Melismata

The choir is a cappella group which performs songs from the 16th and 17th centuries.

On Wednesday, January 17, the Aestus Quartet will perform.

Aestus Quartet

The quartet started after four postgraduate students met at the Royal Northern College for Music.

On Wednesday, February 21, Sounds Historical, a group of musicians that specialises in early music, will perform.

Sounds Historical

The group’s repertoire spans the Medieval period to the 18th century.

The final performance of the season, on Wednesday, March 13, Jeneba Kanneh-Mason will perform on the piano.

Jeneba is the fourth member of the Kanneh-Mason family to perform at the music club.

Jeneba Kanneh- Mason

To attend the concerts, tickets can be purchased for individual concerts or through membership to the Grantham Music Club.

For individual concerts, tickets are £15 for adults and students can attend for free.

For a membership, it costs £50 if individuals sign up before September 14, after that membership costs £55.