WHAT’S ON: 23 Reasons to be cheerful at Grantham BeerHeadZ

Semi-acoustic trio 23 Reasons return to one of their favourite venues in BeerHeadZ on Thursday night (March 29).

The Watergate bar has now been open for two years and was where 23 Reasons played their first gig in September last year.

The band is promising to debut plenty of new tracks that they have put their own stamp on, along with some tried and tested singalongs from the 1960s to the present day.

The bar will be stocked as usual with a varied selection of cask ales, craft beer and ciders.

With the following day, Good Friday, being a bank holiday, 23 Reasons urge music fans to pop along and get the Easter weekend off to a memorable start.

The band will play two sets, with the first scheduled to begin around 9pm. Don’t be late.