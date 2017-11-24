WHAT’S ON: Acclaimed folk blues artist brings his band to Eastwell

Live@Eastwell presents the Mark Harrison Band as its next gig at Eastwell Village Hall next Saturday (December 2), at 7.30pm.

Mark Harrison is a thrilling, rhythmic, finger-picker and slide guitar player, with his own very distinctive style. He is appearing with his band, comprising two of the UK’s top roots musicians. With them, he has released five albums that have been enthusiastically acclaimed in the UK, Europe and the US.

Mark has played some of the top venues and festivals in the UK, attracting acclaim wherever he goes. Mark has taken the style of the early blues and folk/blues innovators, and given it a totally modern relevance.

His songs all have something to say or a story to tell. With their memorable tunes, striking lyrics and strong rhythms, they make people think, smile and move.

Mark’s live shows are well known not only for the music but also for his introductions and explanations of the songs, and audiences frequently comment on how big a part these play in their enjoyment of the shows. Delivered in a manner often described as ‘wry’ and ‘dry’, these mark him out even more as a unique artist.

Recently, Mark has appeared at top festivals such as Celtic Connections, where his headline concert was a sell-out, and at prestigious venues all over the UK. He also received two nominations in the British Blues Awards in both 2015 and 2016.

Tickets and more information are available at www.eastwell.org.uk/concerts or call 01949 869492/07890 118002.