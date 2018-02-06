WHAT’S ON: Americana duo head to Swayfield

Vibrant Nashville-based Americana duo The Grahams are playing at Swayfield Village Hall on Thursday, February 15, as part of their UK tour which culminates with two appearances at this year’s Country to Country festival in London.

Alyssa and Doug Graham have spent nearly their entire lives exploring music together. Friends since she was seven and he was nine, they became a couple in their teens, then husband and wife.

Somewhere along the way, they also became The Grahams, a dynamic Americana duo who have married their love of adventure with a desire to build on foundations laid by their musical predecessors. Their first song-crafting expedition, along the Mississippi’s Great River Road, became their 2013 debut, Riverman’s Daughter.

For its follow-up, Glory Bound, they rode the rails – and wound up recording not only a studio album, but Rattle The Hocks, a documentary and live album recorded on the move and in venues from Sun Studio to Amtrak’s famed City of New Orleans train.

Touring as a four-piece band, The Grahams (pronounced Grams) will be previewing material from two eagerly anticipated projects due later this year – their new studio album, produced by Richard Swift (Black Keys, Arcs, Shins), and continuing their adventurous exploration of the USA – this time on two wheels – the soundtrack to their new feature length documentary Love & Distortion.

In the autumn of 2016, while the country was reeling from a seemingly unstoppable vortex of disorientation, musicians and lifelong soulmates The Grahams set out on a spectacular motorcycle expedition across America’s time-warped Route 66. Amidst the neon, the romance, the heat, the music and the sheer power of nostalgia, The Grahams explore the concept of “real” America with the eccentric and notorious characters who live and work in the strange and mysterious world that is Route 66.

Featuring a surreal soundtrack with contributions from Nashville’s finest – Elizabeth Cook, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Dylan LeBlanc, Chuck Mead, Lilly Hiatt, The Grahams and many more – Love & Distortion is not a travel guide or a musical biopic. This feature length documentary, which follows The Grahams down the Mother Road, is an unconventional narrative weaving in and out of moments and realities that can be found in the various sub-cultures of America’s Main Street.

If you are unable to make the Swayfield gig, the band are also playing at Caunton Dean Hole school, near Newark, on the Friday evening (February 16).