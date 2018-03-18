WHAT’S ON: Bellowhead front man Boden is heading for Grantham

Have your say

Former lead singer of Bellowhead, Jon Boden brings his ‘Afterglow’ tour to The Meres leisure centre on Tuesday, April 24.

In the solo leg of the tour, audiences get to enjoy a close-up, intimate performance with Jon showcasing his infectious new material in a stripped-down, high-octane, very personal show.

Using fiddle, guitar, concertina and his trademark stomp box, Boden draws on material from throughout his 15-year career, including hits from Bellowhead, selections from his www.afolksongaday.com project and music from the ‘Afterglow’ album.

For tickets, visit Guildhall Arts Centre box office, call 01476 406158 or go to www.guildhallarts centre.com