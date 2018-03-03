WHAT’S ON: Big band back by popular demand at Grantham arts centre

By popular demand, GRAB, Grantham’s very own big band, returns to the Guildhall Arts Centre on Saturday, March 24, at 7.30pm.

GRAB’s Big Band Bash 2.0 will delight the audience with a show of foot-tapping sounds from the big band era and beyond.

GRAB is a popular 20-piece big band playing a mix of swing classics from Count Basie and Ted Heath to Buddy Rich, plus GRAB-style arrangements of more modern classics. Vocals are taken by popular local vocalist Craig Martini who performs enduring hits by Frank Sinatra, Bobby Darin and Michael Bublé to name a few.

GRAB has played many gigs in the Grantham area in the last four years, and has appeared several times at the Guildhall, including for the Mayor’s Gala Show.

Musical director and tenor sax player Pete Storey said: “We are delighted to be taking the stage at the Guildhall once again in our own full show, featuring the amazing talent of dedicated local musicians. Last time tickets sold out well before, so I would urge folks to book early to avoid disappointment.”

GRAB was formed as a community music project and welcomes amateur musicians of an intermediate to advanced standard. The repertoire is mainly big band swing classics with some more modern arrangements. The band comprises five saxophones, five trumpets, five trombones and a rhythm section of piano, guitar, bass and drums.

Tickets for GRAB’s Big Band Bash 2.0 are available from the Guildhall Arts Centre, online at

www.guildhallartscentre.com or call 01476 406158.