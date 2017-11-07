WHAT’S ON: Check out the ‘new face of British punk rock’ at Nottingham this weekend

Tipped as one of Kerrang’s Stars of 2017, Louise Distras is playing at Nottingham’s Bodega club on Sunday as part of a tour supporting Itch (The King Blues).

Widely praised as the “new face of British punk rock”, Louise channels her anger, hopes and fears into anthems of love and fury for yet another let down generation.

Hawklords

Louise’s path from hardship to heart-felt anthems began when she ran away from home, aged 16, armed with a guitar and the few chords she knew.

Since releasing her debut album Dreams from the Factory Floor in 2015, Louise Distras has toured across the UK, Europe, Canada and the USA. Along the way she’s supported the likes of Mick Jones (The Clash), Billy Bragg, New Model Army, Buzzcocks, The Damned, Frank Turner, and Stiff Little Fingers, while festival highlights have included sets at Glastonbury, 2000 Trees, Camden Rocks, Slam Dunk, Punk Rock Bowling and Godiva.

Tickets: www.louisedistras.co.uk/shows and www.seetickets.com/tour/louise-distras

+ Following the success of their critically acclaimed UK Top 40 Album Chart release ‘Fusion’ in 2016, Hawklords reset their space rock clock with the 2017 album release entitled ‘Six’ and an extensive UK tour – with a date at Nottingham’s Doghouse on Saturday (December 11).

The new album breaks the mould with a stark and disturbing, yet sometimes beautiful, body of work, that reaches into spaces where many may fear to tread.

Described by the band as a study in dystopia and the dark spaces of the mind’, it features key former Hawkwind members Harvey Bainbridge and Jerry Richards, with Dave Pearce (from British psyche-rock band The Bevis Frond) alongside newest band member, Tom Ashurst. The band’s amazing lightshow will once again be provided by veteran lighting designer Dave ‘Lighthouse’ Johnson, who is creating a brand new show to melt your minds and rock your retinas!

Hawklords are also playing at The Musician, Leicester, on Monday (December 13).