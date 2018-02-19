WHAT’S ON: Classic country music style duo appearing at Ropsley Village Hall

Have your say

Country duo My Darling Clementine takes to the stage at Ropsley Village Hall on Saturday (February 24).

For what began life as something of a side project for Michael Weston King and Lou Dalgleish, a labour of love and, a homage to the classic country duets of the 1960s and 1970s, My Darling Clementine is now very much part of the country and Americana landscape.

Three critically acclaimed albums, more than 400 shows across Europe and North America, and numerous accolades and awards have placed the band at the forefront of the burgeoning Americana scene.

The debut ‘How Do You Plead?’ featured some of London’s finest musicians from the 1970s pub rock era, players who understood ‘classic country’.

Released in 2011, it was immediately acclaimed on both sides of the Atlantic. Country Music People called it ‘the greatest British country record ever made’.

The follow-up, ‘The Reconciliation,’ featuring guest appearances from Kinky Friedman and The Brodsky Quartet, only enhanced the band’s growing reputation and received a similar critical response.

After 18 months of touring – it was time for album number three.

The new album, ‘Still Testifying’, was recorded over the summer of 2016 and was released in May last year.

Stylistically, it is a further shifting away from classic country to embrace gospel and country soul.

But if the musical landscape has changed then the message and tone of the songs stay pretty constant.

Two adults, a man and woman, singing to each, about each other, for and against each other.

The music begins at 7.30pm with tickets priced at £10, family £25, and under-18 £6.50. Call 01476 585739 or ropsleyvh@gmail.com