WHAT’S ON: Country club concert will feature Irish artist Cuddy

Best of Friends Country Music Club welcomes back top Irish international radio, TV and recording artist Shawn Cuddy and his band on Friday, March 30.

Cuddy, from Camross, County Laois, is the eldest of 11 children. During his early years in show business, he performed with his two sisters and eventually, after working in a hospital, driving a truck and playing solo, he formed his own band and has never looked back.

Cuddy served his time and learned his craft by supporting Johnny Cash and touring the UK with Foster and Allen to become a very polished entertainer and singer. He has 10 CD albums and five DVDS recorded and achieved many awards.

Cuddy and his band are one of the hardest working acts on the dance and concert circuit, working between Ireland, England and Scotland where he is now a household name, earning the respect of many. Over the years, Cuddy has toured and brought his fans with him to Spain, Portugal and the USA.

His annual Shawn Cuddy Weekend in Ireland features a host of stars from Irish country music and regularly attracts 500 people from as far away as Australia.

The concert will place in the club’s regular venue at the Masonic Hall on Chambers Street (NG31 8BL) at 7.30pm, with tickets priced at £12.50. There will be bar and a raffle.

Doors open at 5.30pm with an optional supper (+£7.50) served from 6.15pm. Supper can be pre-ordered up to two days before the show.

Limited tickets are available from Neville on 01476 567777 or 07902 622139.

+ Advance notice is given of Best of Friends CMC’s concert on Friday, April 6, which will showcase the talents of award-winning duo Johnny and Lynette.

Tickets for this show are priced at £8.50. Other details as above.