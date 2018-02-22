WHAT’S ON: Folk legends blow into Stamford this Friday

Have your say

Legendary folk band Blowzabella return to Stamford Arts Centre as part of their 40th anniversary celebrations on Friday (February 23).

Blowzabella make an inimitable, driving, drone-based sound played with a fabulous sense of melody, rhythmic expertise and sheer feeling.

They compose their own music which is influenced by English and European traditional dance music.

Many of the tunes they’ve composed are “standards” in the modern British/European folk repertoire and are played by people all over the world.

Bands across Europe who experiment with folk music often cite Blowzabella as a major influence.

Blowzabella comprises of Andy Cutting (diatonic button accordion), Jo Freya (vocals, saxophone, clarinet, whistle), Paul James (vocals, border bagpipes, saxophones, whistle), Gregory Jolivet (hurdy-gurdy), David Shepherd (violin), Barn Stradling (bass guitar), and Jon Swayne (border bagpipes, saxophone.

Note: this is an all-standing gig.

Tickets can be purchased at Grantham Arts Centre (01476 406158/www.guildhallartscentre.com) or Stamford Arts Centre (01780763203/www.stamfordartscentre.com).