WHAT’S ON: Frankie Vallie and The Four Seasons sound comes to Stamford

Celebrate the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons with ‘Frankie’s Guys’, presented by Sweeney Entertainments at Stamford Corn Exchange on Saturday, January 27.

This fast-paced, energetic production is bringing the talented foursome to theatres across the UK to relive an era of timeless classic hits.

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons were one of the most consistent 1960s super groups and had a string of worldwide hits, selling more than 100 million records and earning themselves a place in the prestigious Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

This authentic live production will take you on a trip down memory lane as Frankie’s Guys put their own charismatic stamp on a catalogue of hits including Big Girls Don’t Cry, Can’t Take My Eyes of You, Sherry and Oh What A Night.

Sweeney Entertainments, co-founded by Julie and Peter Sweeney, has been providing a wide repertoire of top quality touring shows for theatre and corporate events for over fifteen years both in the UK and internationally. 2017 was the company’s strongest year to date with more shows touring than ever before and 2018 brings even more new shows and UK tour dates.

Show performer David Greigo said: “We are so lucky to perform this show all over the world, the music is timeless and we love singing with our live band, but giving the audience a great night out is hands down the most satisfying part of the job.”

With slick choreography, charm, charisma, brilliant audience participation, amazing live vocals and a great live band, it’s clear to see why Frankie’s Guys are receive standing ovations all over the world.

So, Walk Like A Man and get your tickets for this nostalgic and highly entertaining evening with Frankie’s Guys.

Tickets are priced at £20. Call 01780 766455 or visit www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk