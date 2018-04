Have your say

A charity night is taking place at Great Gonerby Social Club next Friday (April 27), starting at 8pm.

The show stars Michael Courtney and Richard Whymark, and will be compered by Terry Carey.

Tickets, priced at £15, are available from Gonerby Post Office or from Mick Parnham on 07793 724674.

All profits to Grantham Disabled Children’s Society.