WHAT’S ON: Grantham acoustic trio to return to BeerHeadZ bar

Following on from a packed house in October for their debut gig, Grantham acoustic trio 23Reasons returns to BeerHeadZ bar, on Watergate, for a special Christmas gig tomorrow on Saturday (December 16) night.

There will be the usual acoustic re-workings of songs from the 1970s to the current day, along with a few special Christmas favourites thrown in for good measure.

Support comes in the shape of Karl Hunt who will be on before the band with songs guaranteed to get the audience warmed up for the main event.

The music evening takes place upstairs at BeerHeadZ from 7.30pm, with live music commencing around 8.15pm.

+ BeerHeadZ is a real ale and cider bar and is Grantham CAMRA’s pub of the year for 2017. The bar has recently put several craft ales on tap to complement its range of cask ales, and canned and bottled beers.