Popular Grantham vocalist Terry Carey and local ’60s and ’70s band Premier Cru will appear together at Grantham College on Saturday, November 18.

The evening will raise funds for the Rotary Club of Grantham Prostate Cancer Appeal and the Air Ambulance. Doors will open at 7pm.

Terry Carey

Tickets are £10 and available from Simmonds Music, Westgate, Grantham, or by ringing either Barry Phillips on 07525 808315 or Paul Carpenter on 07980 598328.