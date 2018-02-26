WHAT’S ON: Grantham Guildhall charity show will feature music, dance, chips and truffles!

The SKDC Chairman’s Charity Gala returns to the Guildhall Arts Centre, in support of St Barnabas Hospice and The Canal and River Trust, on Friday (March 2).

Join Coun Bob Sampson at 7.30pm for an evening of music, dance, chips and truffles!

This year’s event will celebrate some of the amazing talent the district has to offer, including Grantham U3A who will be presenting a sketch from their recent production ‘Love Is in the Air’, whilst the Loveden Festival Singers are joined by Grantham School of Dance, adding a touch of magic to a medley of songs from My Fair Lady.

The evening also features local performer Jo Toomey, students from Chantry School of Contemporary and Balletic Arts, as well as the Guildhall’s own D2E Youth Drama group performing a section from their upcoming production of Jekyll and Hyde.

Andy Lloyd of Island Truffles and Treats will be performing in Grantham for the very first time and showing how to make some of the most delicious chocolates that you will ever taste . . . and then let you sample them.

With the help of his wife Jean, he will also provide every member of the audience with a small helping of chips during the interval, before finishing the evening with a selection of songs from some of his favourite artists such as Neil Diamond, Tom Jones and Elvis.

Don’t miss out on this unique, exciting experience. Support Coun Bob Sampson’s charities and buy your tickets for £10 from the Guildhall Arts Centre, call 01476 406158 or visit www.guildhallartscentre.com