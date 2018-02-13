WHAT’S ON: Grantham Music Club put on St Valentine’s Day special

Have your say

Grantham Music Club’s next concert features Richard Roddis and friends performing music and songs for St Valentine’s Day at the King’s School Hall on Wednesday (February 14), at 7.30pm.

Following the performance Richard Roddis and friends gave to great acclaim on Armistice Day three years ago, to commemorate World War One, the club has asked them to give a subsequent performance of ‘Songs and Readings through the Ages for St Valentine’s Day’.

Richard Roddis (tenor) is well known in the Midlands and has previously performed in recital at the music club.

He will be joined by pianist Clive Pollard, Rosalind Williams and Gillian von Fragstein, both readers.

Together they will present a suitably romantic and atmospheric concert for this special date.

+ Advance notice is given that April’s concert will feature celloist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, the 2016 BBC Young Musician of the Year, accompanied by his talented sister Isata on piano.

This prestigious performance will take place at ChristChurch, Finkin Street, on Saturday, April 14.

Tickets for both concerts are £12 on the door (students free) or in advance from Guildhall Arts Centre (Tel: 01476 406158 or visit www.guildhallartscentre.com).