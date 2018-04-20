WHAT’S ON: Grantham sax gig features in county jazz week

Lincolnshire JazzWeek takes place around the county next month – including ‘Tenors of Our Time’ at the Guildhall Arts Centre on Saturday, May 12.

From modest beginnings, putting together a few bands in pubs in Lincoln seven years ago, JazzWeek has grown and spread its musical wings across the county to showcase the very best of live jazz by leading international, national and regional musicians in Lincoln and six other towns in the county.

Max Ionata

‘Tenors in Our Time’ is a new band featuring Max Ionata and Dave O’Higgins on tenor saxophones, Ross Stanley on organ and drummer Luca Santaniello.

The quartet will be playing new tunes by Max and Dave as well as standards. Max and Dave have never played together before, but share a mutual friend in drummer Luca.

This exciting new group is about to record a CD in London next month.

Born in 1972, Max Ionata is considered one of the major Italian saxophonists on the contemporary scene. Throughout just a few years, he has been appreciated by critics and audience, succesfully working in Italy and abroad.

Having published more than 70 discs with national and international artists, he is very much appreciated abroad, especially in Japan.

He is leader in several projects and collaborates permanently with prestigious artists. He has been playing in the most popular jazz clubs and festivals, working with great musicians.

Dave O’Higgins is a saxophonist, composer, arranger, educator and latterly recording engineer and producer. He has been a popular figure on the UK and international jazz scene for 30 years now, with 19 albums as leader under his belt.

Dave’s tenor and soprano sax sounds are highly personal and recognisable, with a clear sense of melodic development and adventure. A popular performer with the public, with an excellent sense of pacing and presentation, he has a wide palette from Charlie Parker, Dexter Gordon, John Coltrane, Joe Henderson through to Stanley Turrentine and Michael Brecker.

Tickets are priced at £10/£8 concessions from the box office, call 01476 406158 or go to www.guildhallartscentre.com

Other highlights of Lincs JazzWeek includeThe Nigel Price Organ Trio in Lincoln on the opening night, May 5.

‘Round Midnight’ at The Lincoln Hotel on May 11 will feature members of The Royal Birmingham Conservatoire’s Ellington Orchestra small band.

A high point of the week’s programme will be its finale in the performance of Duke Ellington’s Sacred Music by the full orchestra at Lincoln Cathedral on May 12, featuring a gospel choir, singer and a dancer.

For details of all the events, visit www.jazzpac.co.uk