WHAT’S ON: Grantham Singers will take you on ‘A Sentimental Journey’

Grantham Singers present ‘A Sentimental Journey’ at the Guildhall Arts Centre next Friday and Saturday (February 23 and 24).

Grantham Singers are pleased to invite you to take a sentimental journey through song. The journey will take you dashing and whistling through folk song, humming in opera and laughing at comic operetta.

The Singers will mark 100 years since the end of World War One with some rousing tunes before continuing the journey through the 20th century to Broadway and West End classics. So pack up your troubles and join them for a feast of song.

Shows are at 7.30pm. Tickets, priced at £9 (£8 concessions) are available now from the Guildhall Arts Centre website (www.guildhallartscentre.com) or from the box office on 01476 406158.