WHAT’S ON: Gypsy jazz foursome will put a smile on your face

Gypsy jazz and swing quartet The Schmoozenbergs are appearing at Wymondham Village Hall, Church Lane (LE14 2AB) next Thursday (February 15).

The Schmoozenbergs will bring an upbeat slice of 1930s Paris fused with the energy of a campfire jam session. With two duelling guitars, a violin, and a double bass, they bring irresistible rhythms and jaunty melodies to create a heart-warming, hip-swinging sound.

Paying homage to the pioneers of the genre, the great gypsy guitarist Django Reinhardt and the French violinist Stéphane Grappelli, their repertoire includes interpretations of their timeless compositions, as well as pieces by the likes of Duke Ellington, Fats Waller and George Gershwin. A light-hearted and popular show, containing catchy tunes, intricate musical interplay and playful improvisation, this will put a smile on the faces of young and old alike.

Visit www.schmusic.co.uk

Doors open 6.45pm, band on stage 7.30pm. Licensed bar. Raffle.

Tickets £9.50/£7.50 concessions if booked in advance (£11/£9 on the door).

For reservations, call 01572 787247/or 07792 756511 or email tracky.cropper@btopenworld