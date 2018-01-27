WHAT’S ON: Harrowby Singers bring award-winning musical to St Wulfram’s Church

Have your say

Harrowby Singers’ next production is Sister Act which begins on February 7 at St Wulfram’s Church and runs until February 10.

Sister Act is the feel-amazing musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film that has audiences jumping to their feet.

Featuring original music by Tony and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Newsies, Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors), this uplifting musical was nominated for five Tony Awards including Best Musical.

When disco diva Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in one place the cops are sure she won’t be a found, a convent!

Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior.

Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community but in doing so, blows her cover.

Soon, the gang is giving chase only to find them up against Deloris and her new sisterhood.

Filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing and a truly moving story, Sister Act will leave you breathless.

So don’t miss this once in a lifetime chance to watch Grantham’s leading amateur musical society perform Sister Act in the stunning setting that is St Wulfram’s Church.

Tickets are available from St Wulfram’s Church or online by searching for the show at www.eventbrite.co.uk