WHAT’S ON: Harrowby Singers will perform ‘Sister Act’ at St Wulfram’s Church next year

The next production by Harrowby Singers will be ‘Sister Act’ which they shall be performing at St Wulfram’s Church between February 7 and 10 next year.

With music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Glenn Slater, from the book by Cheri and Bill Steinkellner (with additional material from Douglas Carter Beane), the show is based on the Touchstone Pictures film ‘Sister Act’, written by Joseph Howard.

This amateur production is presented by arrangement with Josef Weinberger Ltd on behalf of Music Theatre International of New York.

Tickets are available from the church, Simmonds Music Shop, Westgate, or through www.eventbrite.co.uk