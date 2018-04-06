WHAT’S ON: Highly-acclaimed jazz singer coming to Grantham Con Club

As part of her spring tour, jazz vocalist Sue McCreeth and her Trio will be playing at Grantham Conservative Club, in Castlegate, on Thursday night (April 12).

Sue first won recognition as one of the most engaging jazz vocal talents of the UK in 2000 when she led various jazz ensembles on the south coast of England.

Her CD ‘500 Miles High the Air is Blue’ (2001) received widespread critical acclaim in the national and jazz press. Since then, she has worked extensively throughout the UK with some of the finest jazz musicians on the scene, been shortlisted twice for the International Song Writing Competition, won three touring awards from Jazz Services, and sold out for the London Jazz Festival.

Sue, who has long been championed by music critics, is also widely admired by fans as one of the most accomplished and creative jazz talents of her generation.

In her mature years, she now looks back at her 26 professionally recorded and well reviewed highly original and diverse songs, some of which are used as teaching materials within the international jazz university at Berklee College of Music in America.

But it is her classic and jazz repertoire that impresses equally and for this tour she will be performing material by Noel Coward, Frederick Delius, Ray Noble, and modern composers of the 20th century, such as Stan Tracey and Kenny Wheeler.

Music lovers have to go and see and hear this very special talent for themselves.

Doors open at 7pm with the jazz starting at 8.30pm. Entrance is £12 at the door and is open to all.

For more information, ring 01476 564899.