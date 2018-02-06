WHAT’S ON: Jez Lowe and Bad Pennies to turn up at Lowdham Village Hall

Folk singer-songwriter Jez Lowe and The Bad Pennies are performing at Lowdham Village Hall next Friday (February 16).

This is a rare opportunity to see the tireless Jez Lowe with his full band. A look at his website shows that almost all of his forthcoming gigs are solo shows or duo shows with Steve Tilston.

In 2015, Jez completed a quarter of a century of albums, concerts and festivals in the company of his much-admired band The Bad Pennies. The current line-up of the group has proved to be the most stable and long-lasting, with Kate Bramley on fiddle, mandolin and vocals, Andy May on Northumbrian pipes, piano and whistles, and David De La Haye on fretless bass, joining Jez himself on guitar, cittern and harmonica.

Jez remains at the helm, constantly updating the band’s repertoire with new compositions or new arrangements of numbers from the vast repertoire of original songs that have made him one of the most “covered” and widely-sung folk song writers of his generation.

The band’s concerts are renowned for the sheer enjoyment generated, both on-stage and in the audience, from an instrumental and vocal line-up that is unlike any other on the UK scene – small-pipes, electric bass, cittern, piano, five-string fiddle, vocal harmonies and duet singing.

Tickets are priced at £12.50. Telephone 0115 9663596, visit www.warthogpromotions.com or www.wegottickets.co.uk