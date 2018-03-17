WHAT’S ON: Jive Aces will have Grantham theatre jumping

The Jive Aces present their spectacular ‘Jump, Jive & Wail’ show at Guildhall Arts Centre on Friday, April 13.

Renowned worldwide for their high-energy spectacular showmanship, their viral video ‘Bring Me Sunshine’ and for being the first live band to reach the final rounds of ‘Britain’s Got Talent’, the Jive Aces have firmly established themselves the UK’s number one jive and swing band.

The live show includes classics like ‘When You’re Smiling’, ‘Mack The Knife’ and ‘Sing, Sing, Sing’, plus originals such as ‘La Dolce Vita’taken from their various albums.

The in-demand sextet average 300 shows a year and have worked with Van Morrison, Keely Smith and performed for HM the Queen. They have headlined and sold out the Royal Albert Hall.

The Jive Aces wowed the judges on Britain’s Got Talent with their show-stopping version of ‘I Wanna Be Like You’, which famously cheered up a grumpy Simon Cowell. Their BGT appearances were seen by more than 20 million.

They have made hundreds of media appearances, including a residency on BBC Radio London and TV shows such as ‘The Alan Titchmarsh Show’, ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, ‘Children in Need’and ‘Good Day Los Angeles’.

Joining The Jive Aces for the tour are guest singer for the tour are Miss Amy Baker, a sensational young singer from Portsmouth, whose warm, jazzy vocals invoke such legends as Keely Smith, Ella Fitzgerald and Peggy Lee, and the JiveSwing.com lindy hoppers led by the champion jitterbuggers Charlotte and Joseph, reknowned for their energetic and fun performances of this classic American swing dance.

To book tickets visit the box office, call 01476 406158 or go to www.guildhallartscentre.com