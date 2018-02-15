WHAT’S ON: Life is a cabaret as international sensation heads to Leadenham

Lili la Scala, the decadent diva of vintage glamour, celebrated cabaret singer and award-winning MC, comes to Leadenham on Friday, March 2

Trained classically at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, Lili wandered from the path and tumbled into the glittering world of cabaret.

Her repertoire, spanning most of the 20th century, is hugely varied and, (refusing to be pigeonholed), she sings whatever she fancies. Expect everything from Gracie Fields to Alice Cooper, all performed with Lili’s signature panache.

On the piano will be Lili’s partner in crime, the exceptionally talented Tom Barnes. Together, they have rifled through Lili’s drawers to put together a programme that will surprise and delight.

Lili said: “Tom and I try to get together once a month to work on new arrangements of songs we’ve found, and our evening in Leadenham will be the perfect opportunity to try some new material.”

Recently seen on BBC1’s hit show, ‘All Together Now’ as one of ‘The 100’, Lili is a recent arrival in Lincolnshire, having moved here from Essex. She said: “I love living up here, I’ve always found the countryside terribly inspiring. I only lament that I have to leave to work elsewhere, so what better than bringing cabaret here?”

As naughty as she is nice, Lili will have you giggling as she shares a bawdy joke or witty repartee; in fact, she’ll have you hanging on her every crystal cut consonant and her devastating voice has won her fans worldwide.

Lili has held London residences at the Rosewood Hotel, Zedel’s Brasserie, the Cafe Royal Hotel and the Cafe de Paris to name but a few and now she’s ‘Uncovered’ at Leadenham Village Hall, starting at 7.45pm.

Tickets, priced at £10, can be purchased from the Post Office in Leadenham or via www.eventbrite.co.uk (booking fee will apply.) There will be some tickets available on the door.