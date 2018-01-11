WHAT’S ON: Local clarinettist Oliver returns to Grantham

Grantham Music Club’s next concert will feature local boy made good, Oliver Pashley.

Clarinettist Oliver Pashley is returning to Grantham to give another concert at ChristChurch in Finkin Street on Wednesday (January 17), with the club’s audience having followed his progress with much interest since the days he was at King’s School.

He has completed his studies now and is a freelance artist. He has been on stage at the National Theatre, playing with the Philharmonia Orchestra in productions of Amadeus, and has been invited to take part in the 50th anniversary celebrations at Snape Maltings in a production of Britten’s A Midsummer’s Night’s Dream.

Looking to the future, Oliver will be touring Italy and Asia with the Philharmonic Concert Orchestra.

Oliver will be accompanied by pianist Edward Liddall at next week’s concert.

The concert is sponsored by two members of the music club.

Tickets are £12 (students free) at the door or in advance from Guildhall Arts Centre box office (01476 406158).