WHAT’S ON: Magnificent seven ride into Grantham arts centre

Featuring seven of the UK’s top instrumentalists in two incredible ensembles, the Eccentric Orbits Tour

is coming to Guildhall Arts Centre next Saturday (March 3).

The tour showcases the unique and distinctive music of ensembles Leveret and Spiro in a show that will fly the flag for new English instrumental music.

The two groups share much of the same raw material – tunes from a handful of 18th-century tunebooks, as well as original compositions – but their musical orbits follow widely divergent paths.

Leveret are fiddler Sam Sweeney, melodeon master Andy Cutting and concertina wizard Rob Harbron. Described by The Guardian as “the finest of traditional English folk today: a trio of poise and subtle gesture, of deft layering, graceful swing and gorgeous understatement”, they rely on their mutual trust and intuition to create their music entirely in the moment – there are no arrangements and the focus shifts constantly and compellingly between three masters of their instruments.

Spiro – Bristol-based musicians Jane Harbour (fiddle), Jon Hunt (guitar), Alex Vann (mandolin) and Jason Sparkes (accordian) – draw inspiration from minimalism and electronic music to “create ecstatic, interlocking, intricate musical patterns that are as hypnotising and beguiling as the most complex Fibonacci sequences” (Songlines). Their live shows feature intense ensemble playing which transports audiences on an exhilarating journey far away from their roots in English folk.

This joint tour is a limited opportunity to hear the contrasting music of two of England’s finest and most original instrumental ensembles, and will include a unique joint finale. An evening of thrilling new acoustic music that combines consummate musicianship, compelling delivery and captivating spontaneity.

Tickets are priced at £16 and are available from the box office, call 01476 406158 or visit www.guildhallartscentre.com