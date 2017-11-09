WHAT’S ON: New programme of ‘Voice & Verse’ at Manthorpe church

Have your say

Porcupine Music will be returning to St John’s Church, Manthorpe, on Saturday, November 18, at 7.30pm, with a new programme of ‘Voice & Verse’.

The popular London-based group is well known to Grantham audiences.

Their annual appearances have raised more than £5,000 for Manthorpe church funds.

The artists appearing will be Sarah Tyler (mezzo soprano), Anthony Scales (baritone), Randy Nichols (tenor) and Derek Carden (piano).

The evening will bring a varied programme of music and will include popular ballads, opera and operetta.

This popular evening attracts a large audience.

Tickets cost £8 and are available by calling 01476 575798, or on the door on the night.

All proceeds will be donated to Manthorpe church.