WHAT’S ON: Ninebarrow folk duo are heading for Lowdham inn

Multi-award-winning folk duo Ninebarrow are appearing at the Old Ship Inn, Lowdham, on February 7.

Ninebarrow are impressing audiences across the country with their innovative and captivating take on the folk tradition. Described by Mike Harding as sounding ‘damn fine’ and by Kate Rusby as ‘absolutely amazing’, Jon Whitley and Jay LaBouchardiere combine breath-taking vocal harmonies and melodies, delivering original songs that are inspired and rooted in the landscape and history of the British Isles.

As well as crafting unique and engaging original material, Ninebarrow also take a wide-range of traditional folk songs and rework them in their own, distinctive way. Not only exceptional singers and musicians, Ninebarrow are also equally passionate about the stories behind their songs – combining their music with history, folklore and storytelling.

Tickets, priced at £11, are available online from WeGotTickets or by post from Warthog Promotions, 37 Ridge Hill, Lowdham, Notts NG14 7EL (cheques payable to Warthog Promotions).

Many of Warthog Promotions’ live music events in Lowdham for 2018 are, as ever, already sold out. However, tickets are still available for some including Paul Young’s Los Pacaminos, Kiki Dee and Carmelo Luggeri, Focus and The Searchers.

