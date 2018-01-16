WHAT’S ON: Tickets going fast for Grantham Mayor’s Charity Show

Have your say

Tickets are selling quickly for the annual Mayor’s Charity Show at the Guildhall Arts Centre on Friday, February 16.

The Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Mike Cook, welcomes you to a fun and entertaining night.

The Mayor’s Charity Show 2018 will showcase the best of Grantham’s considerable talent. Enjoy a wonderful evening of song, dance and comedy.

The audience are promised to be awed by the moves of the Grantham Cheerleaders, dazzled by Grantham School of Dance, and serenaded by Trevor Leeson and Terry Carey. The inimitable AJ will make you chuckle in your chairs, whilst captivating compere Carol will round off a thoroughly enjoyable night suitable for all.

Limited tickets, priced at £12, are still available from the box office, call 01476 406158 or visit www.guildhallartscentre.com